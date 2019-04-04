POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year?

In honor of Girls Sports Month, the five finalists of the 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year have been revealed with the winner to be announced in the coming days. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

MORE: Girls Sports Month features

BOYS: ALL-USA Hockey POY Finalists

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s girls hockey player of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.