POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

In honor of Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports is announcing the finalists for 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year, with the winner to be announced in the coming days. Finalists were selected in coordination with Earl Smith from TheOpenMat.com based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s girls wrestler of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.