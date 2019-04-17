USA Today Sports

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

Photo: Shilson Family

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

Girls Wrestling

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

By April 17, 2019

By: |

In honor of Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports is announcing the finalists for 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year, with the winner to be announced in the coming days. Finalists were selected in coordination with Earl Smith from TheOpenMat.com based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

BOYS: ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Team

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s girls wrestler of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.

, , , , , , ALL-USA, Girls Sports Month, Girls Wrestling, Polls

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/poll-who-should-be-all-usa-girls-wrestler-of-the-year
POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.