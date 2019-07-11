POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named seven ALL-USA Boys Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

Which one deserves to be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Saturday, July 20 at noon EST.