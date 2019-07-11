POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

121 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 11, 2019
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Holloway has carved a reputation as one of the top high school hurdle coaches in the country. Oscar Smith had two first team ALL-USA individual selections this season, Kurt Powdar in the 110 meter hurdles and Aaron Shirley in the 400 hurdles. Both won individual titles at the New Balance Nationals and also led Smith to a national leading time in the 4 x 110 meter shuttle hurdle relay, 57.28, the No. 10 all-time relay team mark.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mary Ann Magnant/Milespit</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Christian Brothers (St. Louis)<br /> <strong>2018-19 Record:</strong> 25-2-2<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 24<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>It’s no longer enough to call Terry Michler the all-time winningest high school coach in boys soccer history. It’s been almost a decade since he picked up his 800th win. Now, a four-digit win total is within eyesight after a 25-2-2 season put him Michler at 990 career wins.</p> <p><em>Photo: Alan Seder</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Canton (Mass.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 25-0-1<br /> Noteworthy: As the lone unbeaten team in Massachusetts, Camtpm completed one of the most dominant seasons in state history, winning the Division 2 state championship. They outscored its opponents, 131-23, on the season, including 29-3 in five postseason games.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mike Barrucci</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 32-0<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 2<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Thompson led the Indians to their first-ever state title in boys basketball in one of the toughest states in the country. The Indians won titles at prestigious events like the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and the City of Palms Classic. Thompson led McEachern to nine victories over Super 25 opponents this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Buchanan (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 4-2<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 3<br /> Noteworthy: Despite losing a state champion, a state finalist, and a third-place finisher to graduation, Buchanan High School didn’t miss a beat and continued their dominance over the state of California. The Bears won their fourth consecutive CIF State Championship and fifth overall.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bobby Medellin</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 9-3<br /> <strong>Super 25 Rank:</strong> 18<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Trivers coached his team through a guantlet of a schedule and avenged two regular season losses in the playoffs. The Eagles won their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2002.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>John Weber</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> Cypress, Calif.<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 31-3<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 3<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led Cypress to the first CIF-SS Div. I state title in school history. Cypress didn't just beat out some of the California powerhouses to do get there – Weber successfully turned the Centurions from a 17-13-1 team into one of the best in the country in a span of just two seasons.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jimmie Martin</em></p>
The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named seven ALL-USA Boys Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Saturday, July 20 at noon EST.
