USA Today Sports

POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

Photo: Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports

POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

High School Sports

POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

By July 11, 2019

By: |

The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named seven ALL-USA Boys Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

Which one deserves to be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Saturday, July 20 at noon EST.

, , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, High School Sports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/poll-who-should-be-named-the-2018-19-all-usa-boys-coach-of-the-year
POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.