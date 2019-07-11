POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

15 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 11, 2019
<p><strong>School:</strong> JSerra (Sun Juan Capistrano, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Santa Clara<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The back-to-back player of the year led JSerra with 33 goals and 13 assists and to an undefeated season. It's a culmination of her high school that has included three straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year awards, three championships, 134 total goals and 59 total assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Williams</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2021<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Though she’s just a sophomore, Fudd was the best player in the country this season. She led No. 2 St. John’s College to a 35-1 record, a WCAC championship, a DCSAA title and an appearance in the GEICO Nationals while averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> River Falls, Wis.<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> Noteworthy: Kilty’s “offseason” in the summer of 2018 included winning a Cadet World Title at 69 kgs. On her way to the finals, Macey pinned two of her three opponents and was a 12-1 winner in her other match. She won the gold medal during a lopsided 9-3 win over a challenger from Sweden.</p> <p><em>Photo: Taylor Miller/USA Wrestling</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Rose Bud (Arkansas)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Notre Dame<br /> Noteworthy: The third baseman/catcher led her team to a 35-1 record and a Class 3A Championship while batting .717 with 55 RBI and a state single-season record 85 runs scored in her final season of high school. She also hit 13 home runs and stole 34 bases. She finished with an on-base percentage of .786.</p> <p><em>Photo: Richard Sharp/Sun-Times</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Shattuck St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>O’Brien posted 48 goals and 39 assists in 47 games—she missed seven games in January while leading the United States to a silver medal at the Under-18 World Championships in Japan.</p> <p><em>Photo: Matt Addington</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Assumption (Louisville, KY)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Voted Ms. Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association, Rader elevated Assumption to the next level in 2018 with her presence in the middle. She was a dominating force offensively, leading the Rockets with 415 kills and hitting .553. She had just 34 errors on 689 swings.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Northeast (Oakland Park, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> Noteworthy: Briana Williams became the world’s fastest U-18 sprinter on June 21, setting the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/briana-williams-sets-u18-100-meter-world-record-fever" target="_blank">high school 100 meter record of 10.94 seconds</a>. Ran that wind-legal time (0.6 meters per second aiding), placing third at Jamaica’s National Championships in Kingston. A pair of Olympic century gold medalists, Elaine Thompson (27 years old) and Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce (32 years old), each posted 2019 world leading times of 10.73 with their tight 1-2 finish.</p> <p><em>Photo: Nick Fojud/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports seven female athletes player of the year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be named the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Saturday, July 22 at noon EST.
