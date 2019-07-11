POLL: Who should be named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports seven female athletes player of the year in their respective sports.

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

Which one deserves to be named the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Saturday, July 22 at noon EST.