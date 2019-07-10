USA Today Sports

POLL: Who was the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year?

Photo: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

POLL: Who was the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year?

High School Sports

POLL: Who was the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year?

By July 10, 2019

By: |

The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight players of the year in boys athletics in their respective sports.

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year?

Which one deserves to be named the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Saturday, July 20 at noon EST.

, , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, High School Sports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/poll-who-was-the-2018-19-all-usa-boys-athlete-of-the-year
POLL: Who was the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.