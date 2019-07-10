POLL: Who was the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year?

21 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 10, 2019
<p><strong>School: </strong>Strake Jesuit (Houston, Texas)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Georgia<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Boling set a record wind-aided time at 9.98 seconds and a National Federation record of wind-legal 10.13 time, both in the 100-meter. He won a national title double at the USA U-20 Championships with a 10.15 100 and 20.36 200.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Millbrook (N.Y.) School<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Bouda scored a staggering 61 goals while leading Millbrook School to a NEPSAC Prep C championship. Bouda was named the New England Soccer Journal Player of the Year. He is the No. 9 prospect in the latest TopDrawerSoccer IMG 150 player rankings for 2019. Bouda finished his three-year high school career with 156 goals.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kandice Zakarian</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Blaine (Minneapolis, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Brodzinski was a scoring machine this winter for the Bengals (24-3-2) with 36 goals and 55 assists. The dazzling display earned Brodzinski the AFI ALL-USA Player of the Year award.</p> <p><em>Photo: Rick Olson</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led No. 2 McEachern to a perfect 32-0 record and the first boys basketball state title in the school’s history. Cooper averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, six rebounds and 4.1 steals a game this season, including four 40-point games. In nine wins over Super 25 opponents this season, Cooper averaged 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals a game.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College: </strong>Ohio State<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Carson separated himself from the rest of the weight class (170lbs) in Fargo by winning his first Junior National title. He then went on to win the Walsh Ironman by defeating the #2 ranked wrestler in the country. Kharchla capped his high school career by earning his second Ohio state championship.</p><p><em>Photo: Justin Hoch</em></p><p> </p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year accumulated 18 sacks, 54 tackles (19 for loss) and forced five fumbles as the leader of a strong Oaks Christian defense that led the charge as the Lions went 12-1.</p><p><em>Photo: Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)<br/><strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br/><strong>College:</strong> Clemson<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Threw for 3,366 yards at a 69.9 percent clip and passed for 48 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 312 yards and six scores.</p><p><em>Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Colleyville Heritage (Texas)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Signed with Kansas City Royals<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Drafted No. 2 overall in the MLB Draft, the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Witt hit .482 with 15 home runs, nine triples, 14 doubles, 55 RBI and 65 runs scored. He also had five saves and 23 Ks in 11.1 innings.</p> <p><em>Photo: Ronald W. Erdich/Reporter News</em></p>
The end of the 2018-19 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight players of the year in boys athletics in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be named the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Saturday, July 20 at noon EST.
