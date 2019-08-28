JuJu Smith-Schuster announces adidas, not Nike, will sponsor Polynesian Bowl

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was an honorary captain of the Polynesian Bowl.

Looks like he did a good job, because he’s starting to get more duties.

On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster announced the Polynesian Bowl will be sponsored by adidas in this year’s rendition of the all-star high school football game.

The Polynesian Bowl is entering its fourth year as an event. It has grown quickly as it works to become a household name along with the established All-America and Under Armour game.

In the inaugural 2017 year, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was one of two five-star athletes to play in it. Over the next two years, a combined 21 five-stars took part, according to the website’s rosters.

Now, with adidas on board for the 2020 game, the Polynesian Bowl has hit another high. The bowl agreed to a multi-year partnership with Nike last year, but terms with adidas were sweet enough for the bowl to move from one apparel giant to the other.

Without going into details of the contract, a Polynesian Bowl spokesperson released this statement to USA TODAY High School Sports:

“This new Adidas partnership was significant enough for us to go in a different direction. We are grateful to Nike for their past support.”

Adidas will provide footwear, apparel and uniforms, the Polynesian Bowl said in a tweet.

Smith-Schuster is also sponsored by adidas, according to ESPN.

The Polynesian Bowl will take place Jan. 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium on O’ahu, Hawaii. It will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Several high school athletes who have agreed to participate in the bowl took to Twitter to comment on the new agreement with adidas.

From Dontae Manning, a 2020 four-star cornerback at Raytown (Kansas City, Missouri):

Kingsley Suamataia, a four-star offensive tackle from Orem (Utah) expected to play in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl, expressed excitement as well.

Oh here we go! https://t.co/wcSsMXEJFl — Kingsley Suamataia (@KAhyouSuamataia) August 28, 2019

Donell Harris, a Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) defensive end ranked by 247Sports as the No. 50 player in the class of 2020, simply tweeted an emoji next to three lines.