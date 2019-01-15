Polynesian Bowl Diary: Will it be Penn State or USC for 4-star DT D'Von Ellies?

In the days leading up to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Hawaii. This entry is from D’Von Ellies, a four-star defensive tackle from McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.), who remains uncommitted. He will announce his college commitment during the game, which will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The 2019 Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii.

MORE: Polynesian Bowl unveils uniforms for 2019 game

“The flight over here (from Baltimore) is like 10 hours, almost 11. But it’s really special out here when you get here.

The overall feel of the game, you come to a place like this, you just feel the love. Especially because you come in for the competition, but then you have the aesthetics of it all being in Hawaii. It’s awesome that this is me doing something that I love in this place with all these other great players.

I’m just keeping it relaxed about recruiting. It’s all about how this affects me. It’s down to Penn State and USC. The more people I talk to, the more I listen. Sometimes it doesn’t help you and sometimes it does, so you have to listen to all the help that comes to you.

Well, it’s all about family orientation, the overall feel of the campus, the people in the locker room. Those are the factors by far that are going to help me make my decision.

I’m set once I announce where I’m going to go (during the Polynesian Bowl).

I just want to go against everybody out here. I have no problems with lining up against anybody. Aaron Donald, he’s one of my favorite defensive linemen with his size and his speed. I’m not saying I’m built like Aaron Donald, but our measurables are pretty much the same. He’s considered to be undersized, but he can handle his business for being undersized.

Everything is great out here. It’s the experience. You want to be out here for this game.