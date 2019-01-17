Polynesian Bowl: Everything you need to know

The Polynesian Bowl kicks off Saturday at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii, and the game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network. Players will commit to teams of their choosing during the game and the matchup itself, between Team Mauka and Team Makai, will feature some of the top high school talent in the country.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and the coverage leading up to it. This article will update as the week progresses.
Game Coverage
Pre-Game Coverage
- Jim Zorn, Mike Bellotti named head coaches for 2019 Polynesian Bowl
- Polynesian Bowl and Marcus Mariota announce Motiv8 Foundation Presenting Partnership
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Haloti Ngata named honorary Polynesian Bowl captains
- Polynesian High School Player of the Year finalists announced
- Polynesian Bowl unveils Riddell helmets with cultural symbolism
- Polynesian Bowl unveils uniforms for 2019 game