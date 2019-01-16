Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Makai

Come Saturday, some of the brightest stars in high school football will converge on Aloha Stadium in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl where Team Makai will face-off with Team Makua.

We’ve zeroed in on five players you’ll want to keep an eye on for Team Makai.

Henry To’oto’o

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), LB

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: To’oto’o is a hard-hitting playmaker, who posted 93 tackles, six sacks and five fumble recoveries this past season.

Ishmael Sopsher

Amite (La.), DT

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Sopsher, who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, is arguably the most feared pass-rusher in the country, racking up 35 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 78 tackles this past season.

Trey Sanders

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Alabama

Noteworthy: Sanders, who is ranked No. 11 overall in the Chosen 25, is quick and fast and couples that with his exceptional lateral movement to dominate the competition. This season he racked up 470 yards on just 68 carries.

Trey Palmer

Kentwood (La.) High School

College: LSU

Noteworthy: Palmer will be Mr. Versatility for Team Makai. This past season he led Kentwood to a state title, dominating both sides of the ball. He racked up 86 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions while playing defensive back and 1,582 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns at wide receiver and on special teams.

Jacob Conover

Chandler (Ariz.) High School

College: BYU

Noteworthy: Conover threw for over 10,000 yards and 102 touchdowns as a three-year starter.

