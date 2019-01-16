USA Today Sports

Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Mauka

Photo: Polynesian Bowl

Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Mauka

Football

Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Mauka

On Saturday, some of the biggest stars in high school football will play each other in Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium for the Polynesian Bowl where Team Makai will face-off with Team Mauka.

Here’s five players you’ll want to keep an eye on for Team Mauka.

MORE: 2019 Polynesian Bowl rosters unveiled

, , , , , , Football, Polynesian Bowl

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/polynesian-bowl-five-players-to-watch-for-team-mauka
Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Mauka
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.