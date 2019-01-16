Polynesian Bowl: Five players to watch for Team Mauka

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports | January 16, 2019
On Saturday, some of the biggest stars in high school football will play each other in Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium for the Polynesian Bowl where Team Makai will face-off with Team Mauka.
Here’s five players you’ll want to keep an eye on for Team Mauka.
MORE: 2019 Polynesian Bowl rosters unveiled
<p><strong>School:</strong> Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Quarterback<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The name and future college affiliation don't get any bigger than the ones that come with Taulia Tagovailoa. Tua's little brother has been a revelation since joining the family on the mainland, and the Polynesian Bowl is a return to his roots for one more shot at high school glory. It's highly likely that Tagovailoa will be more motivated to win Saturday's game than anyone else in uniform.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Manchester (Midlothian, Va.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Quarterback<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Notre Dame<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Clark's name doesn't jump off the roster at most onlookers, perhaps because he wasn't an Elite 11 pick or a clear national standout. But Clark is a 6-foot-2, 217-pound passer who is tough in the pocket and accurate. He was a consensus three-star recruit. In other words, he's East Coast Ian Book 2.0, plus an extra inch. If that isn't enough reason to keep a close eye on his progress when he's on the field, we don't know what is.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis, Mo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Those quarterbacks have to pass to someone, right? No receiver in the game is more exciting than Williams, who matriculates from a remarkably deep recruiting year in the St. Louis area on to Ryan Day's first squad in Columbus. Williams has blazing speed and was a standout during the practices leading up to the Under Armour All-American Game as well.</p> <p><em>Photo: Polynesian Bowl</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Cornerback<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> High school All-Star games are usually all about what an offense can do, but Wright is such an explosive playmaker in the defensive backfield that it may be hard to take eyes off him. Wright is physical, a great cover corner and also possesses terrific ball skills. In short: it would be wise for Team Makai not to target the receivers he defends.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Running Back<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The star running back of the back-to-back Super 25 national champs, Dollars may be underrated despite his 4-star status. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, the senior is still slightly undersized for big time college football, but he's still a tough runner inside and more than capable of making defenders miss on the edge. Don't be surprised if he breaks a big run or two.</p> <p><em>Photo: Polynesian Bowl</em></p>
2019 Polynesian Bowl, Brendon Clark, Jameson Williams, Mykael Wright, Sean Dollars, Taulia Tagovailoa, Football, Polynesian Bowl
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send