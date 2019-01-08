Polynesian Bowl unveils Riddell helmets with cultural symbolism

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and Riddell unveiled the helmets that will be used in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

The helmets are designed to recognize the Hawaiian cultural belief in a balance between land and ocean.

“Mauka (mow-kah), meaning mountain, and Makai (mah-kigh), meaning ocean, are embodied in the designs using red to symbolize land and blue to symbolize the sea,” a press release stated.

Both designs feature similar makeups, with black and white on the lower half and blue or red on the upper. Arrows trail up on both while the design on the front differs.

“Everyone who plays in this game is always excited about the helmet designs from Riddell,” Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said in a statement. Smith-Schuster is an honorary captain for the bowl and winner of the 2018 Polynesian Player of the Year award.

“The symbolism and swag they get from it is found nowhere else.”

The 2019 Polynesian Bowl will take place on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Aloha Stadium on Oahu, Hawaii.