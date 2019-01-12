Polynesian Bowl unveils uniforms for 2019 game

The Polynesian Bowl unveiled its uniforms and two players were showing them off — Taulia Tagovailoa representing Team Mauka in red, and Maninoa Tufono with Team Makai in blue.

Tagovailoa, a four-star quarterback recruit, has committed to Alabama next season, where he will join his brother, Tua. Taulia played two seasons at Kapolei (Hawaii) High School before transferring to Thompson (Alabaster, Ala) High School.

Tufono went to Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii) School, and is a four-star inside linebacker. He has committed to play at USC next season. His brother, Jack, plays football at Idaho State.

According to Hawaii News Now, Tagovailoa has Samoan ancestry, while Tufono has Samoan, Tokelauan and Tongan ancestry.

The 2019 Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii.