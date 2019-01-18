Polynesian Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?

The Polynesian Bowl is Saturday at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network. Team Mauka will play against Team Makai, and the matchup features some of the top high school talent in the country.

Washington has more Polynesian Bowl players committed than any other Division I school, picking up nine commitments from players invited to the game. Stanford and Oregon are close behind with six each. Here is the full list of teams in the recruiting race.

Washington: 9

Stanford: 6

Oregon: 6

Alabama: 5

USC: 4

LSU: 4

BYU: 3

Notre Dame: 3

Oklahoma: 3

Utah: 3

Washington State: 3

Hawaii: 3

Ohio State: 2

Penn State: 2

Purdue: 2

UCLA: 2