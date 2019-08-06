Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List has been announced

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, an annual honor for the best Polynesian college football player, has a watch list of 62 players, who attend 32 different schools. That watch list was announced Tuesday.

The winner of this year’s award will be in good company. University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the honor last year. The year before that, Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata`afa, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings took home the honor,

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was the first recipient of the award in 2014.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award showcases the immense talent of our Polynesian student-athletes in college football today,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu said in a press release. “The award has quickly become one of the most prestigious in all of college football.”

This year’s winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 17. Additions to the list will be made as the season progresses.

The next Polynesian Bowl will be on Jan. 18.