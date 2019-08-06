Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List has been announced

USA Today Sports

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, an annual honor for the best Polynesian college football player, has a watch list of 62 players, who attend 32 different schools. That watch list was announced Tuesday.

The winner of this year’s award will be in good company. University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the honor last year. The year before that, Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata`afa, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings took home the honor,

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was the first recipient of the award in 2014.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award showcases the immense talent of our Polynesian student-athletes in college football today,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu said in a press release. “The award has quickly become one of the most prestigious in all of college football.”

This year’s winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 17. Additions to the list will be made as the season progresses.

The next Polynesian Bowl will be on Jan. 18.

First Last School Pos Class
Bradlee Anae Utah DL Senior
Junior Angilau Texas OL Freshman
Sione Asi Oklahoma State DL Junior
Devin Asiasi UCLA TE Junior
AJ Epenesa Iowa DL Junior
Austin Faoliu Oregon DL Junior
Breiden Fehoko LSU DE Senior
TJ Fialoa ULM OL Junior
Mosese Fifita Air Force DL Senior
Leki Fotu Utah DL Senior
Dayton Furuta Hawaii RB Senior
Tipa Galeai Utah State DL Senior
Palaie Gaoteote USC LB Soph
Alohi Gilman Notre Dame DB Junior
Aleva Hifo BYU WR Senior
Anthony Hines Texas A&M LB Soph
Talanoa Hufanga USC DB Soph
Jordan Iosefa UCLA LB Senior
Kekaula Kaniho Boise State DB Junior
Isaiah Kaufusi BYU LB Junior
Donovan Laie Arizona OL Soph
Moroni Laulu-Putuau BYU TE Senior
Gus Lavaka Oregon State OL Senior
Kohl Lavao Hawaii OL Senior
Fua Leilua Utah State DL Senior
Ray Lima Iowa State DL Senior
Sonatane Lui Boise State DL Senior
Tyson Maeva Florida International LB Senior
Vavae Malepeai USC RB Junior
Cassh Maluia Wyoming LB Senior
Frederick Mauigoa Washington State OL Senior
David Moa Boise State DT Senior
Solomon Matautia Hawaii LB Senior
Viane Moala Utah DL Junior
Sosaia Mose North Texas C Senior
Manase Mose North Texas OL Soph
Netane Muti Fresno State OL Junior
Kekoa Nawahine Boise State DB Senior
Kanawai Noa Nebraska WR Senior
Kaimana Padello Hawaii DL Junior
Darrin Paulo Utah OL Senior
Penie Pavihi Hawaii LB Junior
John Penisini Utah DL Senior
Brandon Pili USC DL Junior
Justin Polu UNLV OL Senior
Benning Potoa’e Washington DL Senior
Merlin Robertson Arizona State LB Soph
Jalen Sami Colorado DL Freshman
Gabriel Sewell Nevada LB Senior
Penei Sewell Oregon OL Soph
Mika Tafua Utah DL Soph
Boss Tagaloa UCLA OL Senior
Tua Tagovailoa Alabama QB Junior
Toa Taua Nevada RB Soph
Noah Togiai Oregon State TE Senior
Khyiris Tonga BYU DL Junior
Andru Tovi Kansas OL Senior
Jay Tufele USC DL Soph
Marlon Tuipulotu USC DL Soph
Kolo Uasike UNLV DL Soph
Christopher Unga Utah State LB Senior
Solo Vaipulu Hawaii OL Soph

 

