Polynesian Football Classic to feature three games with nationally ranked teams

When the Polynesian Football Classic comes around on Sept. 6, the games will be between six teams from the West side of the country.

St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) faces off against Liberty High School (Henderson, Nev.) in the first game of the classic on Sept. 6.

On Sept. 7, Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) goes up against Servite High School(Anaheim, Calif.) in the final game of the Classic. Earlier that day, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 2018 Arizona 4A State Champions, will play Faith Lutheran High School (Las Vegas).

“We are excited to once again showcase the best high school football in the nation,” former NFL player Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “It is only fitting that Fertitta Field at Bishop Gorman is the home of the Polynesian Football Classic.”

Information regarding tickets and more will be announced in future weeks.