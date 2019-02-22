Port Washington students deliver apology to Nicolet's Jalen Johnson after

Last week some Port Washington (Wis). students at a basketball game taunted Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.) standout Jalen Johnson with a picture that made it appear he was wearing blackface.

On Monday, eight of Port Washington’s student leaders who attended the game personally delivered a letter of apology to the junior.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to you, your family and friends for the unsportsmanlike behavior that you received from our student section,” the letter read.

“Our intention was to distract your attention from the game. We realize that our actions to single you out was done in poor judgment and we are very sorry.”

One of Port’s students found a picture of Johnson wearing a skin-care mask on Instagram, blew up the photo and passed it out to fans in the student section before the school played host to Nicolet on Wednesday. The students raised the images over the heads during the game.

The image quickly spread on social media, making national news and drawing outrage from many throughout the Milwaukee-area basketball community.

Thursday, Port Washington principal Eric Burke apologized on behalf of the school. He also said that the students involved would make a sincere apology and that there would be consequences for the incident.

Later that day Burke issued a statement that announced one student had been suspended for his role in the incident and expressed disappointment that a parent helped make copies of the photo.

Monday, eight of Port Washington’s student body leaders who were at the game went to Nicolet to apologize. Burke shared the letter with the media.

Here is how the letter concluded:

“Moving forward, we will make better choices by cheering for our team and not against our opponent. Our Principal and Athletic Director have already met with a number of us to work on ways to positively promote sportsmanship at sporting events.

“Once again, please accept our apology, and we wish you well the rest of the season.”