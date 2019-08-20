Powerhouse Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) starts the year atop the Super 25 Volleyball ranks

These last two years, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) has made the top of the Super 25 Rankings look pretty similar.

Losing three matches in two seasons — and winning more than 80 — will do that.

Assumption is coming off a year where it went a perfect 43-0, winning a state title in Kentucky. The team started the year in the No. 1 spot and finished there, too.

The season before that, the team had lost three matches, but it still managed to finish atop the rankings and win a Kentucky State title. Yet again, the team finished where it started — on top of the rankings.

This year the team is one step closer to finishing as the end-to-end Super 25 Champion for the third consecutive year, by starting 2019 in the No. 1 spot.

Assumption will have Rylee Rader back for her final year of high school volleyball. The 2018-19 ALL-USA Volleyball player of the year led the Rockets with 415 kills. She had only 34 errors on 689 swings. Rader will try to make Assumption the top national team yet again before going to Ohio State for volleyball.

Assumption isn’t the only familiar team near the top of the Super 25.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) ended the year at No. 2 and now it’s No. 5 to start this season. Marist (Chicago) finished in fourth and has started in third this season.

There’s one team, however, that has climbed quite a bit from its final spot in the 2018-19 rankings.

After finishing in the No. 23 position, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California) has started the year at No. 2. As reported by Max Preps, the team lost four times last year, but three of those defeats were to Assumption and Mater Dei.

The team’s season came to an end when it fell 3-1 to Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division Semifinals. In that match, Kami Miner led Redondo Union with 10 kills, per TBR News. She makes up a group of strong returners that could lead to a different result in the playoffs this season.