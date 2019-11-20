Preseason Super 25 Winter Regional Boys Soccer Rankings

Each week, USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Nov. 19.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|2
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|6
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|7
|Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Shorecrest Prep (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
|2-0-0
|10
|University School (Davie, Fla.)
|3-0-0
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Dutchtown (Geismar, La._
|0-0-0
|6
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|9
|University (Baton Rouge, La.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.)
|0-0-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Flower Mound (Lewisville, Texas)
|0-0-0
|2
|Lee (San Antonio, Texas)
|0-0-0
|3
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|0-0-0
|4
|Bel Air (El Paso, Texas)
|0-0-0
|5
|Episcopal (Houston, Texas)
|0-0-0
|6
|Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas)
|0-0-0
|7
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|0-0-0
|8
|The Woodlands College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
|0-0-0
|9
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|0-0-0
|10
|Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|2
|San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|4
|El Segundo (El Segundo, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Brophy Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Edison (Anaheim, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Santa Ana (Santa Ana, Calif.)`
|0-0-0