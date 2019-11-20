USA Today Sports

Preseason Super 25 Winter Regional Girls Soccer Rankings

Photo: Chris Todd/For Clarion Ledger

Girls Soccer

By November 20, 2019

Each week, USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Girls National | Boys National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Nov. 19.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 0-0-0
2 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 0-0-0
3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 0-0-0
4 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 0-0-0
5 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 0-0-0
6 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 0-0-0
7 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 0-0-0
8 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 0-0-0
9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 0-0-0
10 Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 0-0-0
2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 0-0-0
3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 0-0-0
4 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 0-0-0
5 Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette, La.) 0-0-0
6 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 0-0-0
7 Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.) 0-0-0
8 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 0-0-0
9 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 0-0-0
10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 0-0-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 0-0-0
2 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0
3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 0-0-0
4 Ursuline Academy (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0
5 Kingwood (Humble, Texas) 0-0-0
6 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 0-0-0
7 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 0-0-0
8 Frenship (Wolfforth, Texas) 0-0-0
9 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0
10 Allen (Allen, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 0-0-0
2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 0-0-0
3 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 0-0-0
4 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 0-0-0
5 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 0-0-0
6 Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) 0-0-0
7 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 0-0-0
8 Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 0-0-0
9 Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 0-0-0
10 Kamehamea Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii) 0-0-0

 

