Preseason Super 25 Winter Regional Girls Soccer Rankings

Each week, USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Girls National | Boys National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Nov. 19.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 0-0-0 2 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 0-0-0 3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 0-0-0 4 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 0-0-0 5 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 0-0-0 6 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 0-0-0 7 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 0-0-0 8 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 0-0-0 9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 0-0-0 10 Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 0-0-0 2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 0-0-0 3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 0-0-0 4 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 0-0-0 5 Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette, La.) 0-0-0 6 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 0-0-0 7 Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.) 0-0-0 8 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 0-0-0 9 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 0-0-0 10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 0-0-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 0-0-0 2 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 0-0-0 4 Ursuline Academy (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 5 Kingwood (Humble, Texas) 0-0-0 6 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 0-0-0 7 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 0-0-0 8 Frenship (Wolfforth, Texas) 0-0-0 9 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 10 Allen (Allen, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)