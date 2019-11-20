Preseason Super 25 Winter Regional Girls Soccer Rankings

Each week, USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
RANKINGS: Girls National | Boys National | Boys Regional
Records shown are through games of Nov. 19.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|2
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|3
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|4
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|7
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.)
|0-0-0
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|2
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|0-0-0
|3
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette, La.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|0-0-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|0-0-0
|2
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|0-0-0
|3
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|0-0-0
|4
|Ursuline Academy (Dallas, Texas)
|0-0-0
|5
|Kingwood (Humble, Texas)
|0-0-0
|6
|Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
|0-0-0
|7
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|0-0-0
|8
|Frenship (Wolfforth, Texas)
|0-0-0
|9
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|0-0-0
|10
|Allen (Allen, Texas)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Kamehamea Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|0-0-0