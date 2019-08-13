Texas football rises in 2020 recruitment rankings with Princely Umanmielen commitment

Texas is very into royalty.

Earlier this summer, the Longhorns got the commitment of four-star linebacker Prince Dorbah. They stuck with the theme, adding Princely Umanmielen, a four-star defensive end from Manor (Texas) High School.

And Texas football head coach Tom Herman wanted this one bad, in part because the proximity to the school. Manor is in the Austin area, less than 15 miles away.

“Coach Herman tells me that he’ll ‘be damned if he let a kid from Austin go to any other school in the nation,'” Umanmielen told Burnt Orange Nation in March.

Herman got his wish.

Umanmielen tweeted Monday he would stay in-state for college.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, Umanmielen is the No. 11 SDE in the class of 2020 and the No. 37 player in Texas on the 247Sports Composite.

Texas got his commitment over the other schools in his top five, which was made of LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

With the commitment, the Longhorns’ class jumps to No. 6 in the country. The class has had an excellent month, adding five-star RB Bijan Robinson on Aug. 2, four-star CB Ethan Pouncey on Aug. 6 and four-star safety Jerrin Thompson on Sunday.

Now, the only schools with better-ranked classes are only the five who have multiple five-star recruits.

Can Texas continue its rise?