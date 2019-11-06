Four-star forward Puff Johnson commits to North Carolina

If North Carolina fans thought two years of Cam Johnson wasn’t enough, they don’t have to fret.

On Tuesday, his brother Donovan “Puff” Johnson announced in a video on Twitter he will be attending UNC for college.

The Tar Heels are getting a sharpshooter who can create his own shot and is a good rebounder at 6-foot-7. With Moon High School (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania) last season, Johnson averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46% from behind the 3-point line according to the Post-Gazette.

He led the team to a championship.

Johnson was ruled ineligible to play for Moon this season because he had repeated the eighth grade. In the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, athletes are only allowed six seasons of one sport after the sixth grade, according to the Post-Gazette.

So, the four-star forward transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

He’ll get one season at the elite national basketball program that is in the same city his brother plays for the Phoenix Suns, before moving back to the East Coast for college.

Johnson, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 13 small forward and No. 48 player in the country, chose North Carolina over the University of Arizona.