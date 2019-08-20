Puff Johnson, a four-star SF and brother of Suns first-round pick, transfers to Hillcrest Prep

With Cam Johnson being selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the family is following him to the desert.

Donovan “Puff” Johnson, a four-star small forward who played for Moon High School (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania) last season, is transferring to the loaded Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), according to a school spokesperson.

At Moon, Johnson lead the team to a championship while averaging 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks, according to the Post-Gazette.

Like his brother, Johnson is a sharpshooter from deep, as he shot 46% from behind the arc.

However, Johnson was ruled ineligible by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League for his senior season, according to the Post-Gazette.

He met age requirements, but because he attended eighth grade at Moon and then repeated the year at Rhema Christian School (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania), Johnson used up his eligibility. Students are not allowed to play more than six seasons in one sport after sixth grade, according to the Post-Gazette.

With Cam being drafted by the Suns and Johnson needing a new place to play basketball, the Phoenix area serves as a logical location. The whole family relocated with Cam, according to Hillcrest Prep.

Now, Johnson joins a team that is set to be elite next year.

Hillcrest has received the services of Chosen 25 2021 players Michael Foster Jr. and Keon Edwards this summer. Last week, a top 2022 player Sadraque Nganga announced his transfer to the school.

They will be joining ALL-USA wing Kyree Walker and four-star point guard Dalen Terry.

Johnson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 13 small forward and No. 48 player in the class of 2020.