Quandarrius Robinson, 4-star OLB, commits to in-state Alabama

Alabama’s in-state recruiting dominance continues, now into the middle of the defense.

On Tuesday, four-star Jackson-Olin High School (Birmingham, Ala.) linebacker Quandarrius Robinson committed to the Crimson Tide ahead of Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky and a variety of other top programs.

Robinson picking Alabama is a doubly-cruel blow for Auburn. The big-hitting linebacker was previously committed to Auburn and is ranked as the state’s top overall recruit, per 247Sports.

“People say that Bama’s like a factory, or like a business,” Robinson told 247Sports earlier this spring. “They’re trying to change the culture there. They think I can help along with other guys that are committed.”

Alabama lands commitment from four-star OLB Quandarrius Robinson https://t.co/8cY0GbSGP7 pic.twitter.com/Tjyy0xxit4 — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 11, 2019

As for those commitments, Robinson is the 20th pledge in Alabama’s class, all of whom are elite at their respective positions. For his part, Robinson finished the 2018 season with 40 tackles, eight sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss.

While it might be asking a whole lot for Alabama to catch top-ranked Clemson in the oncoming recruiting war, the Crimson Tide are certainly doing their best to keep it close.