Arizona athlete runs 9th-fastest U.S. all-time 100 for freshman at state track finals

Chandler freshman Quaron Adams put Arizona on notice Saturday that the 100-meter state record may not last much longer.

Adams won the Division I title at Mesa Community College in a blistering 10.49 seconds. Adams’ time was faster than Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) junior Kelee Ringo’s 10.62 earlier in the day to capture the Division III 100 title.

Earlier in the season, at the Chandler Rotary Invitational, Ringo ran the 100 in 10.43 seconds, which ranks as the third-fastest time in Arizona. Adams was new to the scene then and ran a then-personal record 10.60.

Adams’ time is top-five all-time in Arizona and the ninth fastest in the United States ever for a freshman.

“I felt amazing,” said Adams, who moves over to football next week, on Saturday. “Words can’t describe how I feel. I knew I could PR.”