Arizona athlete runs 9th-fastest U.S. all-time 100 for freshman at state track finals

Chandler freshman Quaron Adams put Arizona on notice Saturday that the 100-meter state record may not last much longer.
Adams won the Division I title at Mesa Community College in a blistering 10.49 seconds. Adams’ time was faster than Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) junior Kelee Ringo’s 10.62 earlier in the day to capture the Division III 100 title.
Earlier in the season, at the Chandler Rotary Invitational, Ringo ran the 100 in 10.43 seconds, which ranks as the third-fastest time in Arizona. Adams was new to the scene then and ran a then-personal record 10.60.
Adams’ time is top-five all-time in Arizona and the ninth fastest in the United States ever for a freshman.
“I felt amazing,” said Adams, who moves over to football next week, on Saturday. “Words can’t describe how I feel. I knew I could PR.”
Adams later anchored the 4×100 relay that won in 41.49 seconds. He held a late charge by Surprise Valley Vista at the finish.
He finished second in the 200 with time of 21.61, the fastest time in the country for a freshman this year.
Adams didn’t run the 4×400 relay — the last event — but Chandler, anchored by Latrell Tellis, won in 3:19.24, capping a team title for the Wolves, their third in the last four years. They had 113 points. Highland was second with 97.5, Desert Vista third with 91.
Ringo wins 3 golds
Ringo, a five-star football player, anchored Saguaro’s winning 4×100 relay in Division III and Chandler won with a time of 41.26.
Ringo was mixing in the start of spring football this week with state track preparations.
“I had football throughout the week so I was feeling a little bit tight,” Ringo said. “But I was feeling pretty good today.”
Like in the Chandler Rotary, Desert Ridge’s Koa Tuipala edged out Chandler senior DeCarlos Brooks, a Cal football signee, for the Division I 110 hurdles title at 14.30. Brooks was second at 14.33.
“I knew DeCarlos was going to be very tough competition,” Tuipala said. “He’s helped me a lot to get me faster.”
