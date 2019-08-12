Four-star wide receiver Quincy Brown commits to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The first season of the Joe Moorhead era at Mississippi State was defined by an inconsistent passing game.

Wide receivers play a major role in righting the ship. That’s why Moorhead has been hard at work bringing in a new crop of wide outs who can elevate the Bulldog offense to a level it was unable to reach in 2018.

Four-star receiver Quincy Brown of Destrehan (Louisiana) is the latest player to join the movement. Brown, a recruit for the class of 2021, committed to Mississippi State via Twitter on Monday.

Proud to say I’m committed to Mississippi State 🐶#HailState pic.twitter.com/3tiqI3TsVH — Sticks (@Brown1__) August 12, 2019

He chose the Bulldogs over other Southeastern Conference schools, including LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Brown has good size at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. He’s ranked as the 33rd-best receiver in the country in the class of 2021 and the seventh-best player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

