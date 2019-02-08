Quinton McElroy voted Week 9 Boys Basketball Super 25 Top Star

The Super 25 Top Star out of McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) wasn’t one of the five-star athletes on the roster.

Guard Quinton McElroy helped lead the charge on Feb. 2, posting 22 points and four assists to help the Indians get a 82-63 win over Campbell High School (Smyrna, Ga.)

For that performance, he was voted the boys basketball Super 25 Top Star for Week 9.

McElroy finished with almost 9,000 votes, more than half of the total tally for the week.

SUPER 25 TOP STAR: Final tally

He beat out Rainier Beach (Seattle) guard MarJon Beauchamp, who finished in second place with 4,338 votes, about 25 percent of the total.

Rodrigo Soares of Mansfield Timberview (Texas) finished in third place with 1,269 votes.

McEachern finished the regular season 25-0 and is No. 2 in the Super 25.

Come back next week for the next round of Top Star voting.