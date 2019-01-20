At 5-foot-5, the nation's leading scorer is proving height isn't everything

Qwan Jackson’s way of dreaming big is to think small.

Darrell Riley. Trae Jefferson. Aquille Carr.

None of those point guards stands taller than 5-foot-8, but each is a major problem for opponents on the basketball court. Riley had one of the state’s most productive seasons three years ago at Milwaukee North and is now a junior at Detroit. Jefferson, another Milwaukee native, is an internet sensation who led Texas Southern to the NCAA Tournament last year. Carr, who is from Baltimore, skipped college and is playing professionally.

For a 5-5 junior trying to carve himself a place in a tall man’s game, they’re sources of inspiration.

“I’m proving them wrong,” Jackson said of his doubters. “A lot of people think (I can’t play) because I’m little, but they should know now.”

Jackson might be the best player you’ve never seen.

Playing for Milwaukee Lifelong Learning, a Division 3 school located just west of downtown that is in its second year of existence, Jackson hasn’t had the chance to play in any of the area’s top showcases or tournaments. Even in the City Conference, the Wizards play in the Blue Division, the half of the league filled with mostly newer or developing programs.

In a game driven by numbers as much as basketball, however, you can’t ignore Jackson’s stats. He had a 69-point game in December against Kenosha Reuther. He went for 70 in a victory over Milwaukee Juneau last week.

Based on statistics compiled by MaxPreps.com, which had him at 45.6 for 13 games (leaving one game uncounted), Jackson had the highest average points per game in the nation.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve got to keep it there.”

System produces big-time scorers

We’ve seen this before. Jackson plays for Billy Harris, who before Lifelong Learning coached at Milwaukee North, where he employed the same up-tempo system that spreads the floor, frees its shooters with pick-and-roll plays and works to create as many transition opportunities as possible. When it’s clicking, Harris’ teams get up many more shots than their opponents.

A number of Harris’ players have lead the state in scoring. The one he says Jackson is most like is Riley, who was so tough to defend that he averaged 14 free throws per game and finished the year with 939 points, the sixth-best total in state history.

“Point guard is a tough position and he is exceptional at it,” Harris said of Jackson. “Out of the point guards I’ve had I’d say he is the best dribbler of all of them. He is a prototypical point guard, sort of like Kyrie Irving. You can run pick-and-roll motion to death. … He can split it. He can go in and out on it. He can get the three off it. He can get the layup. He can get the mid-range.”

Jackson has been on a historic pace. Assuming he plays 23 games — a complete regular-season slate plus one tournament game — at his current average he would score 1,025 points, which, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, would mark only the fourth time a player has reached 1,000 points in one season in boys basketball.

His 70-point effort last week tied for the fourth-largest single-game total in state history, just six points off the record set by Menasha St. Mary’s Ron Dibelius in 1956.

Those 70 points came on a night Jackson was hitting from long range and getting to the line. The 8 three-pointers he sank in the 124-79 victory over Milwaukee Juneau were a season high. His 22 free-throw attempts were his third-highest total of the season, and the 77 percent free-throw shooter connected at an even better than usual rate, making 18.

“To tell the truth, it doesn’t even feel like I’m having 70,” Jackson said. “I just play. I don’t even want them to tell me what I have until the end of the game.”

