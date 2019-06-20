R.J. Barrett was one of the most accomplished HS players ever

When the New York Knicks picked R.J. Barrett No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft Thursday night, the Big Apple acquired one of the most accomplished high school players ever.

Before Barrett was dominating alongside Zion Williamson at Duke, he was obliterating the completion in high school at Montverde (Florida) Academy.

Last year, Barrett led the Eagles to a 35-0 record and a title at the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals, averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game.

The summer prior to that he led Team Canada to a championship in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt and also led the Nike EYBL, the most intense of the three shoe circuits, in scoring.

As a result, Barrett was named ALL-USA Player of the Year and widely regarded as a shoo-in for the No. 1 pick headed in to his freshman year, but Williamson’s star grew over the course of the season, making him a lock at No. 1 for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Still, Barrett, who averaged 22.6 points a game for the Blue Devils last season, is expected to be an intricate piece for the Knicks next season as they continue to court big fish like Kawhi Leonard and even Kevin Durant.

Barrett’s custom pink suit made him standout the most on draft night, but if he remains on his trajectory his game will make him stand out where it counts.

