Four-star combo guard R.J. Davis commits to North Carolina

Apparently ol’ Roy Williams has not lost his touch.

The two-time national champion coach and golf enthusiast landed another major recruit in North Carolina’s Class of 2020 with the addition of four-star combo guard R.J. Davis. The Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) senior picked the Tar Heels on Monday ahead of Georgetown, Georgia, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Cal and a host of other national powers.

“I’m heading to UNC and it felt like it was the right situation for me and my goals that I want to achieve,” Davis told 247Sports’ Evan Daniels. “They are a great school and obviously have a winning tradition and I just feel like the bond that was there with the teammates and the coaching staff was unbelievable. They are a family oriented program that cares for each other and loves to win.”

Davis made it clear that he was also drawn to North Carolina by its rabid fan base, and said now that he made up his mind, he’s ready to contribute in Chapel Hill any way that Williams and the Tar Heels need. If that’s his trademark playmaking and scoring burst, that’s great. If it’s as an energy defender? So be it.

Davis is the fourth commit in North Carolina’s Class of 2020, joining Walker Kessler, Day’Ron Sharpe and Caleb Love, all three of whom are members of the USA TODAY High School Sports Chosen 25.