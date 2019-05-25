R.J. Hampton is ‘very ready’ to announce his decision on Tuesday

PLANO, Texas – R.J. Hampton darts through complex basketball drills on the shiny hardwood court at Prestonwood Christian Academy while taking intense direction from elite trainer Tyler Relph.

If his precision and efficiency are any indication, Hampton is about to upgrade one lucky team’s backcourt drastically, no matter who’s already in it.

Three days from now he’ll make what he referred to as “the biggest decision of my life” live on ESPN’s The Jump. The ALL-USA first teamer will choose between Texas Tech, Kansas and Memphis.

“I’m just ready to get it over with,” Hampton said. “It’s been a long process, but it’s time for it to come to an end. I’m excited about the next steps.”

Last season, Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists a game for Little Elm (Texas) High School, scoring 20-plus points in 29 of 30 games. He eclipsed the 50-point mark twice.

Hampton decided to reclassify from 2020, where he was ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, to 2019 last month.

Just before he made the leap, Hampton laced ‘em up in the prestigious Nike EYBL, widely regarded as the most grueling of the shoe circuit leagues, and averaged 28.8 points a game, good enough for second overall in the Nike EYBL.

“I’m gonna miss playing in high school and competing against all of the guys I’ve played against for years,” Hampton said. “But it’s time to take it to another level. I’m just working hard so I’ll be ready to contribute right away wherever I go.”

