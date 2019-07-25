R.J. Hampton signs shoe deal with Li-Ning

Two months after R.J. Hampton announced his plans to play professionally in New Zealand over playing in college, the 6-foot-4 point guard made another big decision, this time on what shoes he’ll sport for the Breakers this coming season.

On Thursday, Hampton signed with Chinese brand Li-Ning over multiple offers from different brands.

RELATED: R.J. Hampton will turn pro instead of going to college

Hampton’s agent Happy Waters, of Catalyst Sports, secured the five-year multi-million dollar deal.

As a part of Hampton’s deal, Li-Ning will produce a signature shoe for Hampton.

Hampton’s player’s edition shoe, which he will design, will come out this fall.

In April, Hampton, an ALL-USA first teamer, reclassified from 2020 to 2019; he checked in at No. 2 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 before reclassifying.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

Hampton joins a brand that is home to NBA stars like C.J. McCollum and Dwyane Wade, who signed a lifetime contract with Li-Ning last year.

“R.J. looks up to D-Wade and recently spent some time with CJ McCollum, who loves the brand and the personal service it provides,” Hampton’s father Rod Hampton told USA Today Spoors. “He sees how well they have been treated and wants to be the next great guard in the Li Ning family.”

Hampton will make his professional debut on October 9 when the Breakers face the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA preseason game.

ollow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY