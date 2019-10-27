'Racial' signs found at Marina-Segerstrom high school football game

During a matchup in which Marina (Huntington Beach, California) defeated Segerstrom (Santa Ana, California) 25-14, a sign that said “Segerstrom Favorite Color is Brown” was spotted at the game.

The Orange County Register reported that a parent criticized and posted a picture of the sign on social media.

The Huntington Beach Union High School District (HBUHSD) and Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) issued a joint statement that was obtained by The OC Register, saying there were “student-generated signs with racial undertones” placed near the entrance of Westminster’s stadium and in front of the snack bar.

“HBUHSD and Marina High School accept responsibility for the incident and apologize to the students, families and staff of Segerstrom High School,” the statement added.