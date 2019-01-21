Rams coach Sean McVay was a HS QB when Tom Brady won first Super Bowl

Much has been made about Rams head coach Sean McVay’s youth. As Los Angeles heads to the Super Bowl in just his second season, he’s the youthful counterpart to Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s experience, a spry 32-year-old wunderkind workaholic who has piloted the Rams’ resurgence.

Here’s a more startling fact to put his age in perspective: When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl, in 2001 against the Rams, McVay was a sophomore high school quarterback at Marist School in Atlanta.

For McVay, Super Bowl LIII is a homecoming to Atlanta at a time when some of his high school classmates are still living at home. Here’s what McVay looked like on the field for Marist as a prep quarterback while Tom Brady was still starting to write his GOAT legacy in the NFL:

More perspective? McVay played his college football at Miami University in Ohio. In a particularly thrilling MAC game against Kent State in 2007, the Redhawks edged out Kent State 20-13 with McVay, a versatile receiver, pulling down three grabs for 37 yards to help Miami hold off a solid performance by Kent State’s dual-threat quarterback.

That Golden Flashes quarterback? One Julian Edelman, who is still playing as Brady’s most trusted wide receiver.

October 7, 2007 Miami (OH) at Kent State Wide receiver Sean McVay’s 3 catches for 37 yards help the RedHawks overcome a 260-yard passing, 92-yard rushing performance by Golden Flashes QB Julian @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/9YIpA8J3a2 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 21, 2019

What does all this mean for Sunday, Feb. 3’s big game? Perhaps not much, though it does highlight just how the 2019 game could serve a a true changing of the guard. If nothing else, perhaps Edelman can provide some unique deep psychological insight into what McVay may be seeing from competing against him on the field (probably not, but heck, in the Super Bowl you look for any edge you can get, right?).