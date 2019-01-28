Rams coach Sean McVay's HS teammates living up the glory of former QB

Before he was the NFL’s ultimate wunderkind coach, in fact, before he even had a professional career. Before, even, he suited up for Ohio University, where he was a strong contributing wide receiver, he was a standout high school quarterback. His high school opponents haven’t forgotten it, and neither have his former teammates.

As reported by Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA, McVay’s star turn at Marist Academy in Atlanta led to a 2003 GHSA Class AAAA state title, an everlasting sense of camaraderie and at least three close friends who are following McVay around on his professional rocket ride up the ladder.

Chris Davis, Chris Ashkouti and Michael Ashkouti were all at the NFC Championship game in New Orleans. After the Rams won, the Ashkouti brothers even tossed the coach aloft in celebration, just like you see when a team wins a title. Fair play.

Now the trio of friends is watching intently in their collective hometown, waiting for McVay to deliver an NFL title at an earlier age than anyone in history. To do so he’ll need to beat Bill Belichick, a coach twice his age with 10 times the Super Bowl experience and a similar knack for leading his team to narrow wins on the biggest stage.

For their part, McVay’s former Marist teammates are convinced their man is up to the job … so long as no one starts playing classic R&B during the game.

“He’s super competitive, all the time growing up,” Chris Davis said. “Even this summer, Mike (Askhouti) and I went to visit him and he has a pool and a jacuzzi, and we’re out there shooting baskets. You make your shot and he misses his, that’s how you know he’s human.

“We’ve always competed in everything in life … One thing I can say is that he loves music, he’s a big R&B guy. You turn on some Ginuwine, some old Pretty Ricky, some Post Malone. He’ll start singing along with you. If you want to get him out of his zone, put on some R&B on for him.”