Rams TE Gerald Everett returning to football roots for Super Bowl 53

When Gerald Everett, now a tight end for the Los Angeles Rams, transferred to Columbia High School (Decatur, Ga.), he wanted to play basketball.

Instead, he joined the football team. Now he’s preparing to play the biggest game of his career at a stadium about a dozen miles away from where his career began.

Everett transferred to Columbia for a chance to play on the nationally-renowned basketball team, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. But there wasn’t much room on the roster.

“The [basketball] coaches were saying, ‘That kid won’t be used that much.,'” Columbia football head coach Mario Allen recalled to the outlet. “‘You want him for football?'”

Despite not playing the sport since ninth grade, Everett’s size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and athletic ability made him an ideal addition.

So the three-year basketball letterman took to the pigskin, according to Atlanta Sports Complex.

Allen told AJC he thinks Everett could have been among the top-rated prospects if he had played for more than just one year, but instead he took the junior college route to get FBS notice.

He signed with University of Alabama at Birmingham, and when that program folded, he transferred to South Alabama.

It all ended well. Over his two years with the Jaguars, he accumulated 90 receptions, 1,292 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Now he’s helped the Rams make the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Not bad for a basketball player.