Super 25: In California power battle, Rancho Christian beats Sierra Canyon

In a back-and-forth game, Super 25 No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) jumped ahead of No. 25 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) by nine midway through the fourth.

Then Rancho Christian went on a 10-0 run to take a 59-58 lead with less than a minute and a half remaining.

The Eagles forced a turnover and didn’t allow Sierra Canyon to score another point, coming away with the 61-58 win.

It’s not an upset, as the two schools have jockeyed for recognition as two of the top California teams all season, but the lower-ranked Rancho Christian withstood Sierra Canyon.

The Eagles did so as Isaiah and Evan Mobley, a pair of Chosen 25 brothers, combined for just 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting.

But the two made their usual defensive contributions, finishing with a total of five blocks and three steals.

In their stead, Dominick Harris led the way with 23 points. He’s been a fixture of the offense this season since transferring from Pacifica Christian (Santa Monica, Calif.).

Harris is a four-star athlete committed to Gonzaga.

He and Luke Turner, who finished with 15 points, combined to go 8-for-12 from behind the 3-point line.

On the Sierra Canyon side, Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with a team-high 22 points to go with seven boards, five assists and two blocks. KJ Martin had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Terren Frank returned to Sierra Canyon after a knee injury, according to the Los Angeles Times. He scored five points and had six rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Sierra Canyon finished the regular season 24-3 while Rancho Christian improved to 24-4.