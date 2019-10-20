Randy Brady, the No. 8 basketball prospect from Tennessee in 2021, has left Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy junior Randy Brady, a three-star basketball prospect for the Class of 2021, announced on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday that he has left the Williamson County private school.

Brady is the No. 8 prospect in Tennessee for the Class of 2021. He is the second college basketball prospect to leave the school since the 2018-19 season ended. He was also a nominee for The Tennessean’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season.

He is considered the No. 38 shooting guard in the country for 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 173 prospect nationally.

Brady, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, acknowledged rumors since the school year started about him possibly leaving Brentwood Academy.

“So I know mainly before the school year approached rumors arose that I may not be attending BA and at the time they were rumors,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “However, after extensive conversations with family and friends, we decided that the best decision for my family and I is to no longer attend BA and go elsewhere.”

Brady wrote that as of Wednesday he no longer is a student at Brentwood Academy. He did not indicate where he planned to transfer. A text message to Brentwood Academy boys coach Hubie Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Brady played one season for the Eagles, helping lead them to a 2019 Division II-AA state runner-up finish. Brady, who was a DII-AA Mr. Basketball finalist, averaged 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals.

He played his freshman year at Baylor in Chattanooga.

Brady joins Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. as former BA players who have transferred to other schools since last season ended. Fitzgerald, a Tennessee State commitment, transferred to Pearl-Cohn.