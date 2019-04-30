Rashawn Williams becomes Indiana football's highest-ranked commit ever

Fresh off signing the highest-ranked recruiting class in Indiana football history, Tom Allen is at it again.

On Monday, the Hoosiers coach picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams out of Martin Luther King High School (Detroit). Williams, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 player in Michigan and 166th in the nation, picked IU over finalists Purdue, Syracuse, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Earlier this fall, the likes of Michigan and Ohio State were also involved in Williams’ recruitment.

At 6-1, 185 pounds, Williams projects as a physical offensive threat at the next level. After IU went three years without landing a four-star recruit, Williams is the fourth in the past two classes. Allen signed three four-star prospects in the 2019 group (Avon RB Sampson James, Carmel DE Beau Robbins and Andrean LB Cam Williams).

Williams supplants James (181st in nation) as the highest-ranked Hoosiers commit in the recruiting-rankings era. He becomes IU’s third commitment for the 2020 class, joining Carmel linebacker Ty Wise and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton.