Ravenwood coaches Matt Daniels, Ryan Fowler suspended over investigation for practice participation

Photo: Mike Clark/For The Tennessean

Football

By October 5, 2019

Ravenwood football coach Matt Daniels and assistant coach Ryan Fowler, a former Tennessee Titans linebacker, have been suspended and will not coach at the Raptors’ game at Dickson County on Friday pending a Williamson County Schools investigation.

Williamson County Schools communications director Carol Birdsong said the school system has launched an investigation regarding allegations of potential participation by coaches at a Ravenwood football practice. Birdsong said she could not release details because it is an active investigation.

TSSAA assistant director Matthew Gillespie said coaches participating in practices are not a violation of the association’s rules.

Daniels declined comment when reached by The Tennessean on Friday.

Daniels and Fowler are suspended from all football activities, including practice and contests pending the investigation, Birdsong confirmed to The Tennessean.

Ravenwood athletic director and assistant football coach Andy Elrod will be the coach against the Cougars.

