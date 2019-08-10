Star 2023 basketball forward Rayvon Griffith to play for Taft, not Hughes

Another substantial move has further shaken up the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference basketball landscape.

Class of 2023 forward Rayvon Griffith, who committed to play at Hughes High School (Cincinnati) in May, will now attend rival Taft High School (Cincinnati). The news was first reported by Corey Albertson of TripleDoubleProspects.com.

Hughes Head Coach Bryan Wyant confirmed the report, saying the move came as somewhat of a surprise when the family contacted him about Griffith’s decision.

“It was just an unfortunate situation where we’re kinda sitting there and getting ready to play in the summer and we didn’t really know what was going on,” Wyant said. “We got a phone call from the family that just confirmed they were looking for a different fit.

“We always want the kids to do what’s best for them. Maybe they were looking for something we couldn’t provide. In that regard, that’s all I really know. He was here one day and gone the next. As a coach, you always want to do what’s best for the kids and if we can’t provide that then we’ll look internally and see what we gotta do to make sure we’re doing the best job for our kids going forward.”

