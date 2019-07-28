Recruit commits to Mississippi State, says everything is 'still open'

Malik Heath committed to Mississippi State via Twitter, but if the tweet was any indication, he is using the word committed loosely.

Heath, a 4-star recruit and JUCO product out of Copiah-Lincoln C.C (Wesson, Mississippi), posted a typical college football announcement that featured four pictures of him in the Bulldogs’ uniform. The part that was atypical, however, was the statement he said at the end of the tweet.

Heath said “everything still open tho” followed by this emoji: 😈. Needless to say that some people on Twitter had mixed feelings about the announcement.

committed 🐍‼️ everything still open tho 😈 pic.twitter.com/a7gpCW0mI6 — Ugly〽️an🤦🏾‍♂️ (@MalikHeath2) July 28, 2019

Maybe he will attend Mississippi State, maybe he won’t, but for now Heath is committed to the Mississippi State class of 2020.

He is the No. 1 JUCO wideout in his 2020 Class, according to 247 Sports. Heath went to high school at Callaway (Jackson Mississippi). He was also an Under Armour All-American.