Recruit of the Week: Emily Rocco, Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania)

It’s quite an accomplishment for any athlete to make varsity as a freshman. Think about it; the physical talent it takes for a 14/15-year old kid to compete against juniors and seniors is a lot to ask. It’s a totally different level. So, when Emily Rocco made the varsity team her freshman year, it was quite an accomplishment, to say the least.

What’s more impressive about her story is this: Emily Rocco didn’t just make the Upper St. Clair Varsity team her freshman year, she was also named a starter and went on to win the team’s Rookie of the Year honor. Since her freshman year, Emily’s been a varsity starter and has made a huge impact for the Panther soccer program. It comes as no surprise that, as a junior this season, Emily is getting quite a bit of attention at the next level. I think it’s safe to say we will be seeing Emily in a college uniform in two years! The sky is the limit for this young woman and that’s why she is the USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Emily Rocco

High School: Upper St. Clair

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 5’8”

Jersey #: 5

Position: Forward

Graduation: 2021

Coached By: Dave Gray, Pat Vereb

Varsity Experience: 3-year starter

College Commitment: Undecided

NCAA ID #: 1807228701

Club Team: Century United Gold ‘02

Achievements & Involvement:

40 GPA

German Club

Kids Helping Kids

Upper St. Clair Girls Soccer Youth Camp Leader

Upper St. Clair Rookie of the Year as a freshman

Selected to Olympic Development Program- Region 1

Garnering serious attention from several NCAA Division I programs

Also, a member varsity basketball team

