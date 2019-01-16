Recruit of the Week: Jillian Rocco, Upper Saint Clair

“I truly believe the program that decides to sign her is sitting on a gold mine.” – Coach Dave Gray

PLAYER PROFILE:

JILLIAN ROCCO

School: Upper Saint Clair

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 5’7”

Jersey #: 0

Position: Goalkeeper

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Coach Dave Gray, Pat Vereb

Academic Achievements:

3.6 GPA

Athletic Achievements:

Varsity starter since freshman year

Plays for Century United

U.S. Youth National League

ECNL, ODP Region 1

Also plays varsity basketball

Coach Gray on Jillian Rocco:

Aside from her athletic ability, what makes Jillian an attractive recruit?

“Jillian has a presence about her that you just don’t see in every player. She comes to work every day and she’s so passionate about the game. I love her ability to focus on what needs to be done with such consistency. The way she prepares is exactly what you would want out of a player you’re bringing into your program.”

“Her teammates would say that she’s going to make the big saves and make the big plays that need to be made. Listen, mistakes happen in soccer. And, the goalkeeper’s job is to clean up the mistakes of the ten other players on the field. She has the accountable mindset it takes to play the position. She never points fingers and thrives on the reliability she can provide as that last line of defense that comes with being a goalkeeper.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Jillian at the next level?

“The type of athleticism Jill has is special. In the men’s game, you typically see goalkeepers who you’d classify as “springy”. You don’t see that as much in the women’s game. But Jillian is definitely a player you would put in that category. She has the ability to go from a dead standstill to a big dive in no time. She makes point blank saves in a very short amount of time. She’s got soft hands, takes care of the ball, her distribution is great and she’s good with both her right hand/foot and her left hand/foot. Jillian really has all of the components it takes to play at the highest levels. As good as her physical abilities are, she has the mentality and understanding it takes, as well.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Jillian?

“She is going to be an amazing find for someone. I truly believe the program that decides to sign her is sitting on a gold mine. Jillian is a kid that is going to contribute right away, and she’s going to help her team win games immediately. There aren’t many goalkeepers you can say that about. She’s in that elite status. From her first day on campus here, she stepped in and started and there wasn’t the slightest hesitation on our part about who we’ve had in goal. I’m certain she will do the same for whatever college program decides to bring her in.”

