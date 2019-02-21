Recruit of the Week: Logan Rawlings, Atlantic Shores Christian

“It’s hard to explain how valuable a kid like Logan is to your team until you get to see him work, every day.” -Coach Mike Hudgins

PLAYER PROFILE:

Logan Rawlings

School: Atlantic Shores Christian

Hometown: Chesapeake, VA

Height | Weight: 6’ | 150 lbs

Jersey #: 5

Position: PG

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Mike Hudgins

Academic Achievements:

-4.27 GPA

-ACT: 31

-2017-2018 ASCS Distinguished Christian Student Award in Academics, Leadership, Fine Arts & Christian Service

-2017-2018 ASCS Outstanding Student Award – Public Speaking

-2017 AP World History Exam – Score of 3

-2017 Centerville Homeschool Academy \”Academic Achievement Award\” Algebra 2, Chemistry, Writing

-2017 NCFCA Regional Qualifying competitor LD Debate & Impromptu Speaking

-2016 NCFCA Regional Qualifying competitor Duo Interpretive Speaking

-2016 – National Latin Exam Level 1 – Honorable Merit – Maxima Cum Laude

-2016 Centerville Homeschool Academy \”Outstanding Student Award\” Geometry and Biology

-2015 NCFCA National Duo Interpretive Speaking Quarter-Finalist

Athletic Achievements:

-2017-2018 ASCS Varsity Basketball Co-Captain

-2017 ASCS Varsity Basketball – The Burlington School Spartan Classic Tournament All-Tournament Team

-2017-2018 ASCS Varsity Basketball “Hard Hat” Award – Best All-around player

-2018 ASCS Varsity Soccer Co-Captain

-2018 Sept 24-30 MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches High School Player of the Week for Virginia

-2018 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist Nominee

-2018-2019 ASCS Varsity Basketball Co-Captain

Coach Hudgins on Logan Rawlings:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Logan an attractive recruit?

“Good gracious! He has a combination of very high character and work ethic that you just don’t see these days. Logan is probably one of the hardest working kids I’ve been around in my 25 years of coaching. The way he carries himself doesn’t just show up on the court or in practice, it shows up in everything he does. This young man is the same on the court, in the classroom and in his day-to-day life.”

“Logan is a leader and that’s how he carries himself. He leads by example. Logan is the kind of kid that will do what’s right, even if it’s not the popular thing to do.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Logan at the next level?

“He’s quick and he’s extremely fast. At times, he’s too fast! I think watching him learn how to temper that speed will be a lot of fun for any program that picks him up. Logan is as high-energy guy as you’ll find. The level of intensity that he plays with never drops. He gets down the floor as quick as anyone I’ve ever coached, and he has an uncanny ability to break down a defender. He’s going to get to the bucket and score or he’s going to get it to someone else that can finish.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Logan?

“Logan absorbs and runs anything you put in front of him. His basketball IQ is tremendous. Logan is smart, he works really hard and he has really high character. I think those are the attributes that are harder to come by, if the physical talent meets what you’re needing. It’s hard to explain how valuable a kid like Logan is to your team until you get to see him work, every day.”

