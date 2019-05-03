Recruit of the Week: Recruit Spotlight: Karis Carter, A.A. Stagg

It’s impressive for any athlete to make the varsity team as a freshman. Think about it; the physical talent it takes for a 14/15-year old kid to compete against juniors and seniors is no small task. It’s a completely different level. So, when Karis Carter made the varsity team her freshman year, it was impressive, to say the least.
What’s more impressive about her story is this: prior to trying out for the Stagg volleyball team her freshman year of high school, Karis Carter had played a grand total of ZERO years of organized volleyball. Yes, you read that correctly. Karis had never played organized volleyball until she was a ninth grader. Since making the varsity team, she was named a team captain and an all-conference performer her sophomore and junior years. Really! To put it simply, the sky is the limit for this young woman. That’s why this week’s Recruit Spotlight is shining brightly on Karis Carter.
PLAYER PROFILE:
KARIS CARTER
School: A.A. Stagg
Location: Stockton, Calif.
Height: 5’11”
Jersey #: 11
Position: Middle Hitter
Graduation: 2020
Coached By: Jeremy Moua, Jasmine Howard
Vertical Approach: 9’11”
Varsity Experience: 3 years
College Commitment: Uncommitted
Academic Achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Ranked 11th out of 400 for class of 2020
- Scholar Athlete of the Month, sophomore and junior year
- Secretary- Black Student Union
- French Club member
Athletic Achievements:
- Played varsity as a freshman
- All-Conference as sophomore and junior
- Team MVP as sophomore
- Most Inspirational Player as junior
- Team Captain since sophomore year
- Co-Captain for Spark Club Team
