Recruit of the Week: Recruit Spotlight: Karis Carter, A.A. Stagg

It’s impressive for any athlete to make the varsity team as a freshman. Think about it; the physical talent it takes for a 14/15-year old kid to compete against juniors and seniors is no small task. It’s a completely different level. So, when Karis Carter made the varsity team her freshman year, it was impressive, to say the least.

What’s more impressive about her story is this: prior to trying out for the Stagg volleyball team her freshman year of high school, Karis Carter had played a grand total of ZERO years of organized volleyball. Yes, you read that correctly. Karis had never played organized volleyball until she was a ninth grader. Since making the varsity team, she was named a team captain and an all-conference performer her sophomore and junior years. Really! To put it simply, the sky is the limit for this young woman. That’s why this week’s Recruit Spotlight is shining brightly on Karis Carter.

PLAYER PROFILE:

KARIS CARTER

School: A.A. Stagg

Location: Stockton, Calif.

Height: 5’11”

Jersey #: 11

Position: Middle Hitter

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Jeremy Moua, Jasmine Howard

Vertical Approach: 9’11”

Varsity Experience: 3 years

College Commitment: Uncommitted

Academic Achievements:

4.0 GPA

Ranked 11 th out of 400 for class of 2020

out of 400 for class of 2020 Scholar Athlete of the Month, sophomore and junior year

Secretary- Black Student Union

French Club member

Athletic Achievements:

Played varsity as a freshman

All-Conference as sophomore and junior

Team MVP as sophomore

Most Inspirational Player as junior

Team Captain since sophomore year

Co-Captain for Spark Club Team

