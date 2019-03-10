Recruit of the Week: Riley Anderson, North Monterey County High School (Castroville, Calif.)

Riley Anderson is coming off one of the greatest defensive seasons in North Monterey County football history. In just ten games played, Anderson compiled 206 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and three recovered fumbles. The NMCHS junior led the country in tackles among DB’s (MaxPreps) and was not only named his team’s defensive MVP, he was also named the overall team MVP. Anderson was named All-League PCAL, All-County, All CIF-CCS and All-State. Anderson is also garnering major attention from many of the top programs at the NCAA Division I level. For that, he is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Riley Anderson

School: North Monterey County

Hometown: Castroville, Calif.

Height | Weight: 5’10” | 175 lbs

Jersey #: 7

Position: SS/RB

Graduation: 2020

GPA: 3.0

Coached By: Sean Gomes

40 Yard Dash: 4.69

Shuttle: 4.73

Bench: 250 lbs

Squat: 450 lbs

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.