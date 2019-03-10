USA Today Sports

Recruit of the Week: Riley Anderson, North Monterey County High School (Castroville, Calif.)

Photo: Anderson Family

Recruit of the Week: Riley Anderson, North Monterey County High School (Castroville, Calif.)

Football

Recruit of the Week: Riley Anderson, North Monterey County High School (Castroville, Calif.)

By March 10, 2019

By: |

(Photo: Anderson Family)

Riley Anderson is coming off one of the greatest defensive seasons in North Monterey County football history. In just ten games played, Anderson compiled 206 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and three recovered fumbles. The NMCHS junior led the country in tackles among DB’s (MaxPreps) and was not only named his team’s defensive MVP, he was also named the overall team MVP. Anderson was named All-League PCAL, All-County, All CIF-CCS and All-State. Anderson is also garnering major attention from many of the top programs at the NCAA Division I level. For that, he is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Riley Anderson
School: North Monterey County
Hometown: Castroville, Calif.
Height | Weight: 5’10” | 175 lbs
Jersey #: 7
Position: SS/RB
Graduation: 2020
GPA: 3.0
Coached By: Sean Gomes
40 Yard Dash: 4.69
Shuttle: 4.73
Bench: 250 lbs
Squat: 450 lbs

(Photo: Anderson Family)

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.

, , , Football, Recruiting Column, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/recruit-of-the-week-riley-anderson-north-monterey-county-high-school-castroville-calif
Recruit of the Week: Riley Anderson, North Monterey County High School (Castroville, Calif.)
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.