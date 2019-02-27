Recruit of the Week: Roderick Hawkins, John Tyler High School

“He will play college football at the highest level and I truly believe you’ll see Rod in the league (NFL) someday.” -Coach Ricklan Holmes.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Roderick Hawkins

School: John Tyler

Hometown: Tyler, TX

Height | Weight: 5’8” | 190 lbs

Jersey #: 6

Position: RB

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: Ricklan Holmes

Athletic Achievements:

-2018 All-District 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year

-40 Yard Dash: 4.37

Shuttle: 4.45

Bench: 265 lbs

Squat: 455 lbs

Clean: 285 lbs

College Commitment: Hutchinson Community College

Coach Holmes on Roderick Hawkins:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Roderick an attractive recruit?

“There’s nothing Rod won’t do to get better. He works hard, every single day. He’s going to do exactly what his coaches tell him to do and then he’s going to do more. He has a tremendously high IQ on the football field and in the classroom. Rod is the guy that is always doing something to improve. It’s just how he’s wired. It’s how he lives.”

“Rod is absolutely a leader of our program. He leads by example and he’s vocal when he needs to be. Rod knows when to step in and say something when something needs to be said. He’s like a quarterback that plays running back. He’s your eyes and ears on the field and really serves as another coach when he’s out on the field.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Roderick at the next level?

“Lower body strength. Rod has huge legs and is very powerful. He has a great center of gravity and he’s got tremendous balance. He’s just a big, strong runner that can power through tackles or out run you if he needs to. He will lower the boom on you to get the first down, or he is going to beat you to the corner. Rod also has the vision you just can’t teach. He’s like a Houdini sometimes because he makes guys miss that we didn’t think he saw coming!”

What is your message to any college program interested in Roderick?

“I would tell every coach in the country to watch every game that Rod plays in at Hutch (Hutchinson Community College, KS) this fall. Key in on him every play you see. Watch what he does with the ball in his hands. Watch how he blocks and how he sets up blocks. Watch how he catches the ball out of the back field and watch him run routes. And, if you get the chance, go check him out in the weight room. See what this young man does to prepare his body, day-in-and-day-out. Rod is going to play at a power 5 school. He will play college football at the highest level and I truly believe you will see Rod in the league (NFL) someday.”

