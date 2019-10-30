Recruit of the Week: Ryan Savage, La Salle College High School (Pennsylvania)

“Ryan is a first-class kid. He’s a leader in every sense of the word. He’s a fantastic football player, he’s a fantastic young man and he’s going to be the foundation of a program at the next level.” -Coach John Steinmetz

PLAYER PROFILE:

Ryan Savage

High School: La Salle College High School

Hometown: Wyndmoor, PA

Height | Weight: 6’1” | 225 lbs

Jersey #: 52

Position: DE, OLB

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: John Steinmetz

College Commitment: Undecided

Link to Hudl: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9857915/Ryan-Savage

Academic Achievements and School/Community Involvement:

4.32 cumulative GPA

1470 SAT

AP Scholar with Honors

Member of National Honor Society

Member of Ministry and Service Team

Involved in Investment Club and Human Rights Club

Athletic Achievements:

3-year varsity letterman

2-year varsity starter

Senior team captain

1st team All-Philadelphia Catholic League as a junior

2nd team All-City as a junior

Tex Flannery Award-Winner for excellence in athletics, academics and character

Selected to the Blue-Grey All America game as a senior

Coach Steinmetz on Ryan Savage:

Aside from his physical talent, what makes Ryan an attractive recruit?

Ryan is going to outwork anyone. He truly takes pride in everything he does, and it shows by the effort he gives. He just doesn’t take days off. Ryan is that relentless player. His motor is always going full speed and he’s going to do whatever it takes to win the game, the practice, the drill, or whatever it is he’s doing. On top of all that, Ryan is one of the smartest players on the field, too. His football IQ is beyond advanced. He understands how to play the game, what we’re trying to do, what the other team is trying to do and has an awareness that really can’t be taught.

What physical qualities will translate well for Ryan at the next level?

It’s that tenacity that comes with how he’s wired. Ryan is tremendously quick for his position. He’s always around the ball, always involved in the play. He’s an athletic kid who’s so technically sound. There is no question in my mind that Ryan will always be one of the most physical, aggressive kids on the field. He’s a special player and you really just have to see him play to understand how special he is.

