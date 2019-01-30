Recruit of the Week: Trevor Dyer, Breckinridge County High School

“The way he goes about his business makes everyone else around him better.” -Coach Brent Hottell

PLAYER PROFILE:

Trevor Dyer

School: Breckinridge County

Hometown: Harned, KY

Height | Weight: 6’1” | 225 lbs

Jersey #: 35

Position: LB/RB

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: Brent Hottell

Academic Achievements:

KHSAA Academic All-State 1st Team

3.75 GPA

AP & Honor Classes (4 Years)

NCAA ID: 1801111309

Athletic Achievements:

2018 1st Team All-District (LB)

2018 1st Team All-District (RB)

2018 Team MVP

2018 All-State (Honorable Mention)

Varsity Experience: 4 Years

Coach Hottell on Trevor Dyer:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Trevor an attractive recruit?

“Trevor is the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached. Everything he does is geared towards his goal of becoming a college football player. He’s literally willing to do whatever it takes to be the player he wants to be. Whether it’s changing positions, putting in extra work in the weight room or whatever it might be, Trevor will do what it takes, on and off the field.”

“Trevor is the guy that our younger players look up to. He serves as that “if you work hard, this could be you” type of player. There aren’t many guys that want to be the leader. Trevor not only wants to be the leader, he wants to do things the right way. In my 8 years of coaching this program, he really has set the standard we want the rest of our players to follow.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Trevor at the next level?

“Trevor is a solid, physical kid. He plays all over the field and has an impact in so many individual plays. He’s just a football player and he has such a high motor. He’ll play any position on the field and he’s going to play it well, and at full speed. In fact, we’ve had to tell him to tone it down in practices because he only has that one gear! Trevor already has the physicality to play at the next level. The older he gets, the stronger he’s going to get. The idea of him getting bigger and stronger with the motor he has, will definitely be a huge advantage for him at the collegiate level.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Trevor?

“Any opportunity that Trevor gets, he will make the most of. He is a kid that you want in your program. In fact, he’s the kind of kid that every program needs. The way he goes about his business will make everyone else around him better. I’ve known Trevor a long time and I’ve never even had a hint of trouble from him. Trevor takes as much pride in the classroom, as he does on the football field. He’s a “yes/no, sir” young man that respects his coaches, teammates, opponents and everyone else he’s around. He will leave your program in better shape than what it was when he got on campus.”

