Recruit of the Week: Ty Montgomery, The Woodlands College Park High School

PLAYER PROFILE:

Ty Montgomery

School: The Woodlands College Park

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Height | Weight: 6’1” | 180 lbs

Jersey #: 12

Position: G

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: Clifton McNeely

Academic Achievements:

-3.49 GPA

-SAT:1270 (Reading:690, Math:580)

-National Society of High School Scholars

-Society of Black Engineers

-The Woodlands College Park Swords of Success (2016,2017)

-Honor Roll: 2016, 2017, 2018

Athletic Achievements:

-Varsity Starter (Sr.)

-UpNext Basketball (AAU) Team Captain

Coach McNeely on Ty Montgomery:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Ty an attractive recruit?

“Ty has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball. That alone should make him attractive to the right program, given his athletic ability. He also has a desire to be successful. He isn’t a guy that only strives for individual success. Ty wants to be a part of something greater than himself. He pushes himself to be successful. He pushes his teammates to be successful.”

“Ty is well-liked by his teammates. Through his work ethic on the floor, he sets the right example. Each and every day, he plays hard in practice and in games. The hard work he puts in is evidence that he cares very much about his teammates and the well-being of his team.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Ty at the next level?

“Ty is a good athlete. Because of his athleticism, Ty is a great on-the-ball defender. He has an innate ability to defend, and I think that’s something that translates to success, at any level. His athleticism also would indicate that he’ll continue to get better offensively, as well. Ty has a solid foundation and I think his best basketball is still ahead of him.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Ty?

“Ty is a young man of character. He’s a very respectful young man, on and off the court. Ty respects his teachers, his coaches and his fellow classmates. He always carries himself and presents himself in a first-class manner. When you’re not in the gym, you’re not going to be worrying about Ty Montgomery making the wrong decisions. He’s a guy that takes pride in doing the right things.”

